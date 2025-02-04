New NBA 2K25 MyTeam Locked In Set Underwhelms

NBA 2K25‘s MyTeam mode is one of the most played features in the popular basketball game. Players can collect their favorite players in digital card form, and bring them to the court against CPU-controlled or real life opponents. Every week, the mode drops a couple of themed packs, attempting to keep the mode fresh with new variations of fan-favorite NBA players. Today, the Locked In set just dropped featuring several Galaxy Opals, Pink Diamonds, and Diamond cards to collect.

Each card in NBA 2K25‘s MyTeam has a gem rarity, overall stat score, and positions. Gem rarity typically determines what their overall stat score is. Position determines where players can place them in their lineup. This gives the developer the chance to create multiple cards for the same player. The Locked In set nine new cards, most of which already have cards available in other sets.

nba 2k25‘s latest myteam set.

Here are all the Locked In cards added to NBA 2K25‘s MyTeam mode including their gem rarity, overall stats, and positions:

Baron Davis (Galaxy Opal, OVR: 98, Pos: PG/SG)

James Worthy (Galaxy Opal, OVR: 98, Pos: SF/PF)

John Havlicek (Galaxy Opal, OVR: 98, Pos: SF/SG)

Dennis Johnson (Pink Diamond, OVR: 96, Pos: PG/SG)

Jerry Lucas (Pink Diamond, OVR: 96, Pos: PF/C)

Richard Hamilton (Pink Diamond, OVR: 96, Pos: SG/SF)

Antonio McDyess (Diamond, OVR: 94, Pos: PF/C)

Chandler Parsons (Diamond, OVR: 94, Pos: SF/PF)

Derrick McKey (Diamond, OVR: 92, Pos: SF/PF)

Players can grab Locked In packs in the Pack Market for the game’s MTP currency. While it is 4,000 MTP for base packs, and 13,125 MTP for regular packs, it would be an insane grind to attempt to get all of these cards considering its not a guarantee. Players can grab an Option Pack, which includes one Galaxy Opal, one Pink Diamond, and one Diamond guaranteed, but costs 200,000 VC. That is $49.99 in real money for three cards.

Community feedback for the Locked In drop is a bit negative. Much of the complaints call out 2K for just recycling old cards via its Hidden Gems set. Released when the game came out, Hidden Gem cards essentially acted as previews to future cards that would be available in premium sets like Locked In. When the premium version of that card would release, the previously pulled Hidden Gems card becomes the new premium version. For example, two of the best cards in the Locked In set, the James Worthy and John Havlicek cards, were both Hidden Gem cards before this set released, hence the criticism. While this release is probably underwhelming for players who already own those cards, some say these are solid players for those who don’t have them yet.

NBA 2K25 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Season 4 of MyTeam is currently underway and puts the spotlight on Oklahoma City Thunder all-star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There are 16 days left of the season, so players attempting to grind out levels in the season pass may need to lock in for the next two weeks.