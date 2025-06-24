NBA 2K25 Update 8.0 Released With Patch Notes

NBA 2K25 has released its latest update for console players across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This update is coming ahead of Season 8, which is launching later this week on June 27th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sentiment behind these updates did not appear to be fully well-received by audiences, with concerns that the improvements and bug fixes do not go far enough to put the game in a better standing. With NBA 2K26 on the horizon, some believe that bug fixing for key problems with NBA 2K25 is happening way too late in the game’s life cycle. Many think that these problems should have been addressed earlier in its life cycle. The lack of responsiveness from 2K for addressing bugs and improvements in NBA 2K25 could lead to some concern for the launch state of NBA 2K26, which will surely arrive in September.

For now, you can find the full patch notes for NBA 2K25 Update 8.0 attached below.

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 8, launching on Friday, June 27th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/3PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVINGS GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in The City

VC earn for Proving Grounds 5v5 games has been greatly increased

MyNBA / MyWNBA / THE W