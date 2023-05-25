Will Smith Stars in New Free-to-Play Survival RPG

Will Smith is certainly no stranger to surviving in the post-apocalypse. His starring role in I Am Legend saw him take on hordes of vampire-like zombies and he showed off even more of his survival skills alongside his son Jaden in After Earth. Now, it looks like he'll be taking those talents to the digital world as a Legendary Survivor in the upcoming survival RPG Undawn. Today, the developers at Lightspeed Studios pulled back the curtain on the big announcement with a short teaser trailer showing off Smith in action against the undead hordes.

Undawn is an upcoming open-world survival RPG that's set to release on mobile and PC June 15. On the surface, this might seem like a strange game for Will Smith to get involved in. After all, this is his first real credit in a video game, so you'd think he'd be relatively picky about what projects he lends his likeness to. That said, Undawn is being published by Level Infinite, who many people will know as the team behind Tower of Fantasy. That game blew up last year, generating tons of positive buzz and bringing in heaps of players. If Undawn can do the same, this could be a great project to be attached to.

As you can see in the Will Smith teaser trailer, Undawn features combat against zombie hordes. It's not going to be as slick as it looks in the trailer, but the in-game footage you can see on Steam looks solid for a release like this. We also Smith fighting off against a hulking creature, which calls to mind the raids mentioned in the pre-release marketing info. Undawn isn't all about combat though. The developers have also put a spotlight on looting, crafting, and even building your own house. It's a bit of a weird mish-mash, but it should at least give players plenty to do.

Of course, Will Smith isn't the only celebrity lending his likeness to a video game in recent years. Obviously, the most famous one is Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, but we've also recently seen Nicolas Cage announce that he's coming to Dead by Daylight. It has since been confirmed that Cage will also be doing voicework for his appearance, which makes you wonder if Smith will do the same here. There's no word yet, but players can at least get excited that they'll get to relive their I Am Legend fantasies when Undawn ships on June 15.