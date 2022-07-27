Tower of Fantasy Global Release Date Revealed

The open-world role-playing game Tower of Fantasy is officially set to release globally on August 10th, developer Hotta Studio and publisher Level Infinite announced today. The video game has earned comparisons to competitor Genshin Impact due to its anime-inspired aesthetic, but the actual gameplay is fairly significantly different.

The basic gameplay loop of Tower of Fantasy sees players using a deep suite of character customization tools to then engage in third-person combat with enemies of various shapes and sizes. Swapping between weapons also swaps to totally different gameplay styles, and players can pick and choose how they want to take on these enemies to figure out their own combined style of swapping between them.

You’ve been waiting for long enough! It is finally time to release the launch date for #ToF! 🥳#TowerofFantasy will launch on August 10th, at 5 pm PDT/8 pm EDT! 🤩



We’ll meet you on Planet Aida! 🚀#ToFSignal #TowerofFantasy pic.twitter.com/vhLjs9w0Xe — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) July 27, 2022

The free-to-play video game features a sci-fi, post-apocalyptic setting on the planet Aida hundreds of years in the future after humanity fled the collapsing environment of Earth. Once those travelers arrived on Aida, they saw the comet Mara and discovered previously unknown energy called "Omnium" within it. They went on to build a tower to grab the comet, but this led to a new disaster on Aida.

As is typical for these kinds of free-to-play games, there are also plenty of rewards for officially pre-registering for Tower of Fantasy. Notably, a number of different items and even a full-on outfit are available to anyone that signs up for Tower of Fantasy via the official website.

As noted above, Tower of Fantasy is set to release on August 10th for PC as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. It appears that the PC version will at least initially be through the video game's own installer, though it will also eventually release on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title is already available in China, but this marks the global release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

