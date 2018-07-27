NBA Live 19 Female Create-a-Players Revealed, Internet Reacts

It’s official! EA Sports has announced that NBA Live 19 will have the option available to create female playable characters and what better way to make that announcement than with a new video showcasing Candance Parker!

The notable basketball player reveals her journey throughout street ball and what it means to be “allowed” to play. It’s empowering and honestly unlocks an entire new level of hype for an even broader player base. We weren’t alone in feeling what she had to say either:

Of course, this is the internet and not everyone was happy with the news. Some even went head first into toxicity:

That’s OK though – maybe that attitude will cause them to drop their pre-orders, leaving the servers open for those that actually just want to enjoy the game for everything it has to offer.

Honestly, we’re stoked. Candace’s message about what basketball means to her is the same message many gamers and sports fans can relate to. It’s a passion, it’s an entire community, and we’re excited to take to the court when NBA Live 19 debuts on September 7th!

For more about the game itself:

“NBA LIVE 19 redefines the way you play a basketball game. Real Player Motion and 1v1 Everywhere gives you control in every possession, providing you the ability to change momentum in any game and dominate your opponent. Pursue basketball glory with the freedom to create your path in The League and The Streets, in the return of THE ONE. No longer a solo affair, build your squad of superstars, legends, and cultural icons to join your quest for greatness on courts across the globe.”