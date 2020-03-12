WATCH: Devin Booker Finds Out About NBA Suspended Season Live on Twitch While Playing Call of Duty: Warzone

Following the cancellation of E3, the NBA became the latest organization to take emergency action in face of the coronavirus, suspending its season until further notice. The news is currently dominating social media, but apparently hadn’t made its way to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who found out about the news live on Twitch while streaming Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

While he’s not busy putting the Phoenix Suns on his back, the 23-year-old shooting guard from Grand Rapids, Michigan sometimes streams himself playing games on Twitch. Tonight’s stream was a pretty normal one for Booker, until he found out he won’t be playing basketball anytime soon while live on the platform, in the middle of a Warzone match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reacting to the news, Booker was completely flabbergasted. In fact, the news took him by surprise so much that the rising NBA star was more or less completely at a loss for words.

“WTF bro…” Devin Booker found out the NBA was suspended while on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/m0TERskT2Q — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 12, 2020

For those that don’t know: today the NBA suspended the season after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19,” reads an official statement from the NBA. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The statement continues:

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward”

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

In other recent and related news, Call of Duty: Warzone is off to a record-breaking start, amassing six million players in less than 24 hours. Meanwhile, in news related to the coronavirus, both Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive today.