NBA Street Successor Announced by EA Sports Veterans

A new spiritual successor to NBA Street and NBA Jam has been announced and is set to launch in 2026. While licensed NBA games have continued to release at a steady cadence, primarily by way of the NBA 2K series, many have been hoping to see more arcade-style basketball titles from yesteryear make a return. Now, one studio that is comprised of veterans from EA and EA Sports is looking to take on this challenge with a new franchise that has a lot in common with the most iconic arcade basketball games in history.

Coming from developer Play by Play Studios, NBA The Run is an upcoming 3v3 arcade streetball experience. Set to be playable either solo or with friends, The Run is meant to be a fast-paced game all about dunking and crossing people over. Since it is officially licensed by the NBA, The Run is also confirmed to feature current NBA stars like Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Cooper Flagg, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fictional players are also confirmed to be featured, which is something that the previous NBA Street series was quite famous for.

Previously, NBA The Run was being announced as The Run: Got Next by Play by Play Studios in 2024. However, news on the project eventually went silent, which led fans to wonder what happened. Now, it’s clear that The Run has been reworked to account for the NBA license that has been obtained for the title.

“As fans of pretty much every basketball video game ever made, we have very big shoes to fill – and we don’t take that lightly,” said Scott Probst, CEO of Play by Play Studios. “Our partnership with the NBA & NBPA takes us to a whole new level and we’re beyond excited about the collaboration and the potential of NBA The Run. We’re a small team, but we’re scrappy, focused, and relentless about creating an all new smash hit. This game is for every hoops fan across the globe.”

For now, NBA The Run broadly has a release window of Spring 2026, with a more specific date yet to be provided. Whenever it does launch, though, it will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms, all of which will feature cross-play. To play NBA The Run ahead of its eventual release, you can sign up to take part in playtests on the game’s official website.

