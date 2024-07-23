Former EA Devs Announce NBA Street Spiritual Successor

The last game in the NBA Street franchise launched in 2007, serving as something of an end to the era of great arcade sports games as EA Sports BIG was shut down the next year. In the nearly twenty years since fans of arcade sports games have largely been ignored in favor of a shift toward simulation-heavy games. However, in recent years, we’ve seen a few games start to come out of the indie scene that feels like a throwback to a simpler time. That includes games like Tape to Tape which takes arcade hockey and adds a roguelite element and Robo Dunk, which puts robots on the basketball court for NBA Jam-like action. Today, a studio made of ex-Electronic Arts developers announced The Run: Got Next, which is positioned as a spiritual successor to NBA Street and will hopefully bring us one step closer to a new golden age of arcade sports games.

The Run: Got Next is a 3v3 arcade basketball game. The developers haven’t shown off any gameplay, but the teaser trailer does feature a fun vibe and hints at various gameplay mechanics. In the game’s overview, the devs say, “This is not a simulation. The Run is easy to pick up and play, fast, fluid, and above all else, fun. Signature dunks, monster blocks, sweet handles, tricks, logo 3s, alley-oops and more – we’re bringing our own flavor to gameplay focused on style and substance, while remaining grounded in street hoops.”

If that sounds familiar, you’re likely a fan of games like NBA Street and NBA Ballers. However, it’s important to note that The Run puts the focus on online play, which means there currently isn’t a single-player mode. That might come eventually, but developer Play by Play Studios wants to emphasize the social side of gaming. It’s an intriguing stance to take given how much fans have made it clear they want things like Dynasty Mode, but hopefully, it works out for The Run.

One thing that might help The Run grab an audience is that Play by Play is adding roguelite elements to online play. You’ll need to navigate shifting obstacles in every game, making for an experience that should feel fresh. Play by Play was quick to say in an IGN interview that the game will not include gameplay-impacting microtransactions, so you don’t need to worry about players buying something to give them an edge.

The Run: Got Next is scheduled to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Hopefully, we’ll see more gameplay from the team over the next few months.