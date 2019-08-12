New Need for Speed Reveal Set for This Week

It’s finally here, folks. There is a new Need for Speed announcement of some kind set to be revealed this week ahead of Gamescom, Europe’s biggest gaming convention. While EA has said time and again that a new title in the Need for Speed franchise would be revealed this year, it’s largely been couched in terms of when it wouldn’t happen rather than when it would. No longer! A countdown clock on EA’s Need for Speed website indicates that we’re finally set to learn more on Wednesday.

More specifically, the countdown clock indicates that whatever is happening will happen on Wednesday, August 14th, at 10am ET. There is no telling what exactly might be revealed, considering we’ve seen absolutely nothing of the game thus far, but it’s not too out there to imagine we will at least get a title and a trailer, if not more. If the game is set to release this year, there’s a good chance it might actually be at Gamescom itself, which means there’s likely to be even more detail to Wednesday’s reveal.

Assuming that the countdown clock itself leads to a whole slew of information released seems in line with EA’s previous statements on the new game. “Our goal is to deliver a truly memorable high-speed entry into the 25 years of NFS, rather than a series of promotional events,” EA Dice global community lead Ben Walke said earlier this year. “The game matters most – a sentiment we bet you share with us.”

The new Need for Speed, whatever it is, doesn’t currently have a release date, but is expected to release before the end of the year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.