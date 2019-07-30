New Need for Speed Will Be Revealed Soon, Here’s When

Earlier this year, EA revealed that a new Need for Speed game was in the works for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and releasing sometime this year. A couple months later, and we still haven’t heard anything about the game, which doesn’t even have an official title. That said, all of that will be changing soon. During its latest earnings and investors call today, EA revealed that the new entry in the long-running series will be revealed in the next few weeks around Gamescom. In other words, it will be revealed in August, something it previously teased, but never outright confirmed.

Again, we still have no details about the game other than what EA has said about the title in passing, which is that it’s an amazing title that it can’t wait to show off, which is about what it says for every game. As you may know, the Need for Speed series has been in rough shape recently. The latest entry, Payback, was arguably the worst entry in the series yet and was riddled with microtransactions. But even before Payback the series was struggling with consistency issues, and was, at the very least, not as popular and beloved as it used to be.

That said, Need for Speed is still a big franchise, and one of the biggest in its genre. So, all EA has to do is get it right. If this winds up being Payback 2.0 though, the series may actually be in some trouble. Rarely do you get two fumbles in a row in this business.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see a new Need for Speed? What does EA have to do to reinvigorate the series and get it back to the highs of its glory days?

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of platforms the game will be available on, but presumably it will be the same as Payback, so PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch ports remain on the table, but are probably unlikely, especially the latter.