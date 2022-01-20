Next-Gen Need for Speed Release Date Leaked

The new Need for Speed game is reportedly releasing this year. Back in June 2020, EA and Criterion revealed a “next-gen” Need for Speed game. This was before the PS5 and Xbox Series X were even out. The next-gen consoles have since released and been available for over a year. In that time, we haven’t seen anything from this new Need for Speed game. In fact, EA has only provided one single meaningful update on the game since then, which came back in 2020, in November, when it told investors the game would release sometime between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Unfortunately, EA and Criterion still haven’t said a peep about the game, despite its nearing release, which in turn suggests it could be delayed out of this window. And this could be true, but according to a new report, the game is on schedule to release this year.

Taking to Twitter, EA insider Tom Henderson relayed word that the game will release sometime this September or October. Unfortunately, Henderson doesn’t narrow the release down beyond this. What he does do is mention that the game’s development was actually paused last summer in order for Criterion Games to shift to helping the development of Battlefield 2042.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is where the report ends. At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Criterion nor anyone involved with either have commented on this report. Until this happens, or until official information is provided, take everything here with a grain of salt as it’s all unofficial and subject to change. If the new Need for Speed game is going to release this year, it should be revealed no later than EA Play this June. In other words, fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information on the game we know next to nothing about and have seen no actual footage of.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you want to see from the next Need for Speed game?