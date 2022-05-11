Need for Speed Mobile Gameplay Leaks Online

✖

Footage from the new mobile Need for Speed game has leaked online, giving players an idea of what the game will play like on phones and tablets. A new Need for Speed game was announced a while ago and was initially slated to release in 2021, but was pushed back as developer Criterion Games was asked by EA to help DICE work on Battlefield 2042. Now that the latter has been released, Criterion is back at work on the new racing game and is expected to release it by the end of this year. Details are scarce on the title, but rumors indicate it will be a rather unique entry in the Need for Speed series.

With all of that said Need for Speed isn't just getting a new game on current-gen consoles, but a mobile game is also coming in the near future. With phones becoming more powerful, even allowing people to play console games via the cloud on their mobile devices, many developers are trying to release mobile spin-offs of their successful AAA franchises. Games like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and more have already made the jump and now, Need for Speed is seems to be next. Some gameplay of the new mobile Need for Speed game has surfaced online and it actually looks surprisingly good. According to Reddit user NFSLYY, the game is running on Unreal Engine 4 and features a slightly revised version of the map from Need for Speed Heat. The game doesn't currently feature any kind of a story or cops, but this could be due to the fact it's still in playtesting.

As of right now, there's very few details about the game, but it seems likely it'll release sometime this year to tie-in with the untitled entry for consoles. It's rather impressive how mobile games have come in the last few years and how it's a viable platform for proper gaming experiences. Whether or not this new Need for Speed will help bring the series out of a long-term slump remains to be seen, but it has real potential.

