Need for Speed Games as Cheap as $2.99 in Huge Series Sale

Need for Speed games are currently dirt cheap, including not just the latest NFS games, but some of the classics in the series. The latest installment in the series, Need for Speed Unbound, headlines the deals. Despite only coming out at the end of 2022, it is already 90 percent off on Steam. This means rather than pay $70 for it, Steam users can grab it for $7. That’s not the only Need for Speed game on sale though.

With the Need for Speed franchise sale on Steam, Need for Speed Heat is also now $7, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is $5.99, Need for Speed Payback is $4.49, Need for Speed Most Wanted is $2.99 and Need for Speed Rivals is $3.99. Meanwhile, a variety of DLC is also 50 percent and 67 percent off. All of these deals are only available for a limited time though or, more specifically, until August 19.

As for those on Xbox and PlayStation, the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store, respectively, have some Need for Speed games currently on sale, but the discounts are more scattered. In other words, it appears this franchise sale is limited to Steam.

“Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge,” reads an official blurb about Need for Speed Unbound. “Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.”

On Steam, this is the lowest some of these Need for Speed games have ever cost, and unless they are discounted 95%, it is hard to imagine some of them getting any cheaper. And they may be all Need for Speed fans have to play for a while as there’s been no word of a new Need for Speed game, let alone releasing soon.

