Next Need For Speed Will Return to “Street Racer vs. Cops Fantasy,” Says EA

It has been known that a new Need for Speed title is releasing this year for some time, but not many details about said game have been revealed by developers or the publisher. This is likely why not many people are aware that there is indeed a new entry in the racing series arriving at some point in 2019. That said, according to Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson, the long-running franchise will be making a return to its core when it comes to racers against cops, much akin to Hot Pursuit, Most Wanted, and others.

The Need for Speed series has seemingly strayed away from the outrun the cops strategy with their last few entries, placing a heavier focus on street racing or pulling off heists. However, when it comes to this year’s installment, things will definitely be more familiar to players of past entries from earlier this decade. Wilson stated that the game will be “revitalizing the street racer vs. cops fantasy at the core of the franchise.”

EA also reassured fans in a recent financial report that there will indeed be a Need for Speed game arriving this year, and it is expected to sell four million copies, as they mentioned in their conference call. It’s unknown exactly who is handling development on the next title in the franchise, but there’s a good chance Ghost Games is at the helm once more. Either way, we will have to wait until more information is release to know exactly for sure.

As for when that will be, we can probably assume that more will be revealed around E3 next month. While EA won’t be in attendance on the main stage, EA Play will be in full swing, where the publisher could always reveal a thing or two. Again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

