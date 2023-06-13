Need for Speed Unbound Making 17 Improvements to the Game

Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 releases next week, and ahead of the huge new update to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game, Criterion and EA have provided the patch notes for the update. As you would expect, there is a metric ton of fixes for the game, but there's also plenty of improvements. To be more specific, there are 17 different improvements coming to the game with the Volume 3 update.

While the aforementioned duo have provided the patch notes for the update, they have not provided any information about the various file sizes. In other words, we don't know how much space and time you should prepare to download Volume 3. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Below, you can check out all 17 improvements (full patch notes for the update can be found here):

Vehicles awarded via EA Play Membership, Purchased from the in-game Store, or awarded as part of Speed Pass, will be available to use in your Single Player garage after completing the prologue. Previously these were only available in Lakeshore Online Reduced the chances of getting into another chase immediately after a successful escape Screen Space Reflections are now enabled for cars on Ultra graphics quality on PC Intel XeSS 1.1 added as an Upsampler option on PC Improved road reflection quality by including distant buildings Improved CPU performance on PC Reduced VRAM usage on NVIDIA 40 series GPUs on PC Nvidia DLSS updated to version 3.1.11 on PC AMD FSR 2 updated to latest 2.2 on PC Increased the rewards for escaping and assisting in a cop chase. Different cop vehicles are now worth different amounts of cash when taken down in cop chases, instead of a single value that applied to all cop cars. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition will be awarded $250,000 per volume update as a thank you cash boost! Subtitles text size can now be changed from three presets. The backing opacity and colour can also be adjusted Players can now change their default time of day in Lakeshore Online. This setting only affects Free Roam – events in playlists have their own defined time of day Players can now teleport to Safehouses and Meetups when not in a cop chase. Perfect for quickly getting around map, or swapping cars before the next Linkup Players will receive $5000 in bonus cash for every rank they reached prior to the release of Volume 3 with the new Speed Pass ranking system Players can now view their whole character before purchasing clothing to see how it looks with their whole outfit

