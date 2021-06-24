NEO: The World Ends with You Free Demo Releasing Tomorrow

NEO: The World Ends with You is getting a free demo that will allow for progress to transfer over to the full video game when it launches in July, Square Enix has announced. Set to release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th, NEO: The World Ends with You revives the semi-dormant TWEWY franchise for another installment and sees the Reapers' Game return to Shibuya once again. Alongside the free demo announcement, Square Enix also released a final trailer for the upcoming video game, which is embedded above.

"In the demo, players will experience the first two days of the Reapers’ Game, introducing players to protagonist Rindo, his friend Fret, and many other stylish and memorable characters," today's announcement reads in part. "Players will be able to undertake missions, begin their collection of pins granting various Psych, and get a taste of the game’s frenetic combat against the mysterious Noise, utilizing a variety of flashy combat Psych to suit their playstyle."

Get ready to enter the Reapers' Game 💀 A free demo for NEO: The World Ends with You will be available to play on June 25th, and you can carry your save over to the full game at launch #NTWEWY pic.twitter.com/cjnGwP3tkS — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 24, 2021

"NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the 'Reapers’ Game,' a life-or-death battle for survival," Square Enix previously said of the new video game. "Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part."

As noted above, NEO: The World Ends with You is set to release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27th. Square Enix previously confirmed that it will be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store this summer, though no definitive date for the PC version has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Square Enix right here.

What do you think about what we have seen so far of NEO: The World Ends with You? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in July? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!