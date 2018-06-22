NES Classic Edition Will Be In Stock At GameStop Next Week

We were told by Nintendo a while back that the NES Classic Edition was returning with a vengeance, set to his retail sometime by the end of this month. And it looks like the company is keeping its word as GameStop has confirmed that the system will be back in stock next week.

Not only will the online retailers be offering it for purchase for those that need it shipped, but it’ll also have it in store as well. It noted that there will be “at least 10 units per store” though some locations may have a higher stock. The in-stock date is June 29, but like before, once the systems are gone, they’re gone. (At least, until the next restock.)

You won’t be able to pre-order the system so you’ll have to wait for them to actually be available to get them. But they’ll be available for the price of $59.99, the same price when the system initially released.

In addition, ThinkGeek has also confirmed that it’ll have systems available. However, it didn’t make it clear as to whether it would be buyable on its own or if you need to pick it up as part of a special bundle as we’ve seen it do in the past.

Here are the features for the NES Classic Edition in case you need a refresher:

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and preloaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

If you missed out on the system before, consider this your second chance to pick it up! Nintendo has promised to keep more healthy stock of the NES Classic through the rest of this year. However, into 2019 and beyond, nothing is guaranteed. So get it while you can!

(Hat tip to Gamespot for the details!)