NES Classic Edition In-Stock, Going Fast

The NES Classic Edition is finally back in stock for the first time since it sold out and exited production last year. ThinkGeek has very limited quantities of this adorable little retro console starting at 9 AM Eastern, and if you act fast, you can score one for yourself. Here’s a link!

These things are going to go fast, but they’re going to start popping up all over the place throughout the morning and through today. We know that GameStop is already seeing a few go in and out of stock throughout the morning, and it may be worth refreshing their listing a bit. If you want to check, here’s a link.

No luck with ThinkGeek or GameStop? Walmart is your next best bet, and they’ve stated that they’re going to have limited quantities of the NES Classic Edition for sale on their website starting at 1PM Eastern / noon Central. You can check this link to try your luck. Keep it open in a tab if you have to, and start refreshing furiously around noon!

If you’re still searching, then you’ll want to check these pages on Amazon and here at Best Buy to see if they get a few consoles of their own. All of these guys should be selling the console for its normal retail price of $59.99, so don’t yield to the scalpers that are inevitably going to floor the internet today to take advantage of trigger-happy buyers!

If you need a refresher on the features for the NES Classic, here are the basics:

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition has the original look and feel, only smaller, sleeker, and preloaded with 30 games

The pre-installed games include: Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, PAC-MAN, Dr. Mario, Mega Man, Final Fantasy, and dozens more

Includes a standard HDMI cable

Comes with one old-school, grey-colored NES Classic Controller and an AC adapter

Also compatible with Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro. Additional NES Classic Controllers will be sold separately

If all else fails, the SNES Classic Edition can typically be found in stock here at GameStop. Nintendo has committed to producing more of both of these consoles this year, so if you can’t find what you’re looking for today, keep faith. We’ll be sure to update you guys whenever we find more, so stay tuned!

