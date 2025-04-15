New Rumor Confirms Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Shadow Drop (And Actual Screenshots)

For many fans, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake has been rumored for so long, it doesn’t seem real. Despite doubts, however, more sources are starting to hone in on a specific window for the game to shadow drop. Earlier this month, a leaker reported that we could expect to see the Oblivion remake the week of April 21st. While that source has an inconsistent track record, a new report backs up the claim, making an Oblivion remake shadow drop that week look even more likely.

The new report comes from Jeff Grubb, who has a decent track record with breaking news like this. Though he has occasionally been wrong with predictions, Grubb suggested in a recent GameBreaking News podcast that he has “gotten separate confirmation” that the Oblivion remake will shadow drop the week of April 21st. If so, that’s another source honing in on the same release window for the game, which could make it more likely that the rumors are true.

Currently, we don’t have any big events or showcases from Microsoft or Bethesda where they would reveal this shadow drop. Then again, The Elder Scrolls is so big, it may not require the clout of any special event to garner attention. At any rate, multiple sources suggesting that the Oblivion remake will shadow drop that last week of April give a bit more credibility to the rumor.

Rumors like this always have a chance to prove false, so we won’t know for sure until the week of April 21st arrives. Along with Grubb doubling down on the previously rumored release window, another source shared images today that are allegedly from the trailer for the Oblivion remake, giving fans another reason to believe it may indeed be real.

Virtuos Leak Might Reveal Actual Oblivion Remake Trailer Screenshots

This morning, a post started making the rounds on the r/Oblivion subreddit, originating from user @Taurnil. The post shows a couple of Elder Scrolls-looking game images, which were reportedly found by browsing image files on the Virtuos website. Virtuos Games is a developer known to work on a variety of AAA games, who have been rumored to be a part of the Oblivion remake project before. If these images are what they appear to be, fans may well take it as confirmation that the rumored remake does exist.

The images appear to come from an as-yet unreleased Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake, according to the file names that the user reportedly found on Virtuos Games. Access to this folder has since been blocked, so we have only the previously leaked images to go from. However, many former skeptics are more willing to believe a remake is actually happening after seeing these new Oblivion images.

Perhaps the images being uploaded mean we might get a trailer for the remake soon. Or, it could just be prep work for the increasingly reported week of April 21st shadow drop. Either way, it does seem a bit more likely that we will hear something about an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake soon enough, if these two leaks are indeed credible.

What do you think about these latest Oblivion remake rumors? Have they made a believer out of you yet? I know I’m getting ready to vanish into the world of Elder Scrolls again if they’re true, so let me know if you’re with me in the comments below!