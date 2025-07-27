NES Series From 1991 Reportedly Returning With New Game on Switch 2

A series that started on the NES, the Nintendo Entertainment System, is reportedly returning with a new game on the Nintendo Switch 2. While the series can trace its origin point all the back to the first Nintendo console and 1991, it hasn’t exactly been dormant since then. In fact, it has been a pretty steady series for Nintendo, and got a new entry as recently as 2019, on the Nintendo Switch 2’s predecessor, the Nintendo Switch. Suffice to say, the idea that a new entry is in the works on Switch 2 is not surprising, however, there has been no official word of this. There is now unofficial word though.

The new rumor comes the way of a well-known Nintendo insider and leaker that goes by Nash Weedle, who specifically claims that a new Yoshi game is in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, under the codename on Sunny, and using the Unreal Engine.

Unfortunately, there are not many details in the report beyond this. The only other detail claimed is that it appears the game began development for Nintendo Switch 2 back in mid-2024. In other words, it is still at least a couple to a few years away.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Nash Weedle, specifically, is a source with a track record of accurate scoops, but not the most consistent track record. Further, everything here comes via translation, and sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new rumor in any capacity. It typically does not comment on rumors so it is very unlikely this will change, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

The Yoshi series has not just been running since 1991, but has seen many releases in this time between mainline installments and spin-off. To date, there has been: 1991’s Yoshi, 1992’s Yoshi’s Cookie, 1993’s Yoshi’s Safari, 1995’s Super Mario World 2: Yoshia Island, 1997’s Yoshi’s Story, 2002’s Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, 2004’s Yoshi’s Universal Gravitation, 2005’s Yoshi Touch & Go, 2006’s Yoshi’s Island DS, 2014’s Yoshi’s New Island, 2015’s Yoshi’s Woolly World, 2017’s Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World, and 2019’s Yoshi’s Crafted World

