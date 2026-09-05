NES Exclusive Game Last Seen on Wii U Officially Getting New Remake

An NES exclusive game that hasn’t been seen since the Wii U virtual console is getting a remake. The NES game in question, a sci-fi shoot ’em up, debuted all the way back in 1990. And in the 36 years since, it’s never natively come to another platform. So, it’s been an NES exclusive for almost four decades. In 2011, it was released on the Wii, but this was via Virtual Console. And then in 2015, it came to Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, also via the Virtual Console.

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Japanese developer Tengo Project has specifically announced that it is reviving Natsume and Infogrames Entertainment’s S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team, also known as Final Mission in Japan or Action in New York in Europe. Yes, it has three names. And now, with this remake, it is going to have four, as the remake won’t be calling it any of these three names, though the new name blends two of these names together. The remake will specifically be called Cybernetic Attack: Final Mission. Right now, there is no word of a release date or even a release window. And oddly, there’s no word of platforms either. What there is word of is that the game will be playable to the public come the end of the month via Tokyo Game Show, which begins on September 17 and runs until September 21.

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A Dystopian Sci-Fi Side-Scrolling Shoot ‘Em Up

While the original game was only in Japanese, this remake will have English localization. In addition to this, there will be new characters and features, though neither is detailed. That said, while there will be English localization, the announcement trailer above is in Japanese.

As for the game, for those unfamiliar with it, it follows the story of Arnold and Sigourney, two elite and cybernetic soldiers set to defend Earth after it’s invaded by Vorticon and his alien army in the year 2029. The pair have to cut through alien forces, bolstered by battling machines, in a perilous journey to the stronghold of Vorticon, lest Earth be totally destroyed by the commander and his powerful superweapon, the Death Satellite.

The original game was received well back in the day, though it certainly didn’t light the world on fire in this regard. In other words, it’s not among the best NES games. Nor did it light the world on fire commerically either, hence why it never got a follow-up and why it’s only now getting a remake.

How much demand there is going to be for it remains to be seen. While the original was a Nintendo exclusive, this is presumably going to be multi-platform. If it was going to be an exclusive, this would almost certainly have been communicated, and right now, there appears to be no Nintendo involvement.