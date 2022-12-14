Netflix Adding One of 2022's Best Games Soon

Netflix is gearing up to soon add one of the best games that released in 2022 to its catalog of playable titles. As of this week, Netflix has already looked to end the year on a strong note by bringing both 12 Minutes and Kentucky Route Zero to its lineup of games. And while these two projects are sure to find a number of new fans now that they've come to Netflix, it looks like the streaming platform is about to kick off 2023 with an even bigger release.

As shown in a new trailer from Netflix, it was revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be coming to the Netflix Games library in 2023. First released earlier this year, the latest TMNT game is one of the best-reviewed titles of 2022 and boasts an impressive 87/100 score on Metacritic. While Netflix has already brought over a number of well-regarded games to its service in the past, Shredder's Revenge is likely one of the most notable additions that the service has had in quite some time given how new it still is.

For now, Netflix hasn't said when exactly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be arriving in 2023. Given that this announcement has transpired to end the year, though, it seems likely that a release in the early portion of 2023 will come to fruition. Whenever we have more news on this front, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

If you'd like to learn more about TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, you can find the game's official description down below.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!"