Fan-Favorite Netflix Game Show Releases Season 2 Trailer

✖

Netflix has released a new trailer for the fan-favorite game show Floor is Lava that showcases some of the shenanigans that contestants get up to in the upcoming Season 2. The game show is set to return on June 3rd with new episodes that apparently include, but are not limited to, a giant, slippery volcano. While that might sound ominous, seeing it in action really confirms just how much of an obstacle it really is.

The initial season of the game show premiered on Netflix in June 2020 and quickly became a goofy hit with watchers. As the name implies, it's basically the classic children's game about pretending the floor is lava and you can't touch it -- but with the twist that, well, the floor actually is "lava." Well, what looks to be bubbling, colored, goopy water, anyway. You can check out the trailer for Floor is Lava Season 2 for yourself embedded below:

It's hard to tell just from the trailer, but it's worth noting that some of the contestants in it state that the stage looks harder than the first season, and it certainly does. The giant volcano, for example, looks almost gooey with how much slippery slimy stuff is on it. And even one slip can lead to a long fall as one of the contestants finds out the hard way.

"We tasked Hollywood's biggest chemists and slime/goopy substance-makers to come up with our lava," said Floor is Lava co-creator Megan McGrath back when the first season hit the streaming service. "We did a ton of research about what lava looks like and how it moves and how it glows and we tried to really create that in ours. We spent months testing different lavas and different formulas."

As noted above, Floor is Lava Season 2 is set to release on Netflix on June 3rd. The second season consists of five, 30-minute episodes according to Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game show right here.

Are you looking forward to the release of Floor is Lava Season 2? What did you think about the first season of the Netflix game show? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and television!