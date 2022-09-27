Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature

Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.

Basically, similar to how folks can have an Xbox gamertag or a PlayStation Network ID, Netflix now allows subscribers to set a specific game handle per profile that will appear across all Netflix video games. It seems like, as with a typical opening of handles on a new service like this, there has already been a bit of a digital land rush and iconic names like, for example, Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus are all already taken.

Functionally, this allows anyone playing Netflix video games to associate players on leaderboards and the like with a specific user. Netflix's announcement makes it sound like this is only the start of new gaming features on the subscription service. For now, however, anyone playing games on Netflix can set up their personalized gaming handle in one of two ways, dependent on whether they're using an iOS or Android device. Here's the process, direct from Netflix itself:

Boot up your Netflix mobile app

On iOS: Download Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna for prompts you to select your gamer handle in-game

On Android: Select the games tab in the navigation bar and find the banner that says "Create your Netflix game handle"

More generally, games on Netflix are available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in their respective application storefronts to download in addition to the Netflix app itself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about the ways in which Netflix has continued to support its games? Are you looking forward to seeing how the company continues to add new gaming features? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Netflix and games!