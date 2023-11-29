Netflix Adding 3 Grand Theft Auto Games

Netflix subscribers are getting access to three different Grand Theft Auto games in the form of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the streaming company announced this week. This major addition to Netflix's catalog of games will happen on December 14th when the three games included in the trilogy -- Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each of those in their Definitive Edition versions -- will be playable via the Netflix app, the App Store, and the Google Play Store.

The announcement of the GTA games coming to Netflix follows a report from earlier in the year that suggested Netflix was eyeing the GTA series and wanted in on its games somehow, though it was unclear at the time what those intentions looked like. Considering how Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is still relatively new and has already been given away for free on other platforms, it makes sense that this would be how the partnership between Netflix and Rockstar starts.

Netflix's GTA Games

The GTA rollout on Netflix isn't happening until December 14th, but pages for the different games are already up on mobile storefronts. A trailer released by Netflix also previewed what these games will look like when they're brought to mobile devices.

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix on December 14 for Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app," Netflix said. "Starting today, fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, featuring the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile."

BIG NEWS: GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas from the Grand Theft Auto Series are coming to Netflix Games for mobile on December 14! pic.twitter.com/qe9DGOHXyO — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2023

As of now, it looks like being a Netflix subscriber will be the only way to get these mobile versions of the Grand Theft Auto games. While the listings for them are indeed live on different stores' pages, they all include disclaimers saying that these are "available exclusively for Netflix members." It's unclear whether or not standalone versions of the games will be released on mobile outside of this Netflix deal. For context, you can purchase GTA games like San Andreas on mobile already, but these aren't part of the three different Grand Theft Auto games in the form of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition package which means they don't consist of the Definitive Editions of the games.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition got off to a rocky start when it first launched earlier in the year, but updates over time have since smoothed out many of the problems players had with what were supposed to be the best versions of the games. Following its release, Rockstar added the Definitive Edition trilogy as a perk for GTA+ subscribers, so you can play the games that way, too, if you're subscribed to that but not Netflix.