Netflix Reveals New Witcher Trailer Teaser

Things have been quiet on The Witcher front since San Diego Comic Con, but Netflix is now ready to unveil something new, and today we’ve got a new trailer teaser ahead of the full trailer’s release. We’ve seen several images from the new trailer start to hit the internet, but we’ve yet to see any actual footage since the first trailer released at SDCC. Now that drought is just about over, and you can check out the new footage in the video below. The teaser was released with the caption “Oh little birds with tweets of sorrow, To you we bring some news, For when the rooster crows tomorrow, A trailer shall be viewed.”

The trailer kicks off with the words “You can’t outrun destiny…just because you’re terrified of it.” Then we see a flurry of previously seen footage flash by with the words trailer tomorrow in between, followed by the series logo. At least now we know we can expect a full trailer tomorrow, and so the countdown begins.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.

