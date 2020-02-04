The Witcher Season 2 Will Feature Four Directors

At this point, Netflix’s The Witcher appears to be moving ahead with Season 2, and just about every single morsel of information that comes out is intensely analyzed by fans eager to see more of the show that Netflix said was on track to be its biggest first season ever on the platform. Helpfully, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has been nothing but approachable, and has done tons of interviews and interacted with fans across various platforms, so there’s plenty to take a look at. That includes, but is not limited to, a recent interview where she seemingly confirmed that the second season will have four directors.

More specifically, during a recent episode of The Writer Experience Podcast, Hissrich discussed the exact method of how directors come into the project, how they are prepped to handle all things The Witcher, and seemingly confirmed that Season 2 has four directors total.

“We do something called block shooting, which is we shoot two episodes at a time,” Hissrich says in the podcast. “So we have four directors. The directors come in, they come out. They come in and we basically do boot camp — Witcher boot camp, which is ‘let’s catch you up on everything you need to know about the lore, and the stories we’ve been telling, and what a witcher is, and what these monsters are.’ We pour information on them, and I work very closely with them in tone meetings and in production meetings to make sure that they understand the scripts, they understand our intents and purposes and everything we’re trying to do.”

“And then, I back off and let them do their job,” she continues. “I’m there every day, mostly as a resource, but then I let their creative vision take over, and we can just continue bouncing back and forth.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

