Ares War Helmet Invades Roblox’s Greek Mythology September Gift Card Items

Thanks to the efforts of director Christopher Nolan, Greek mythology is having a moment. The director’s mega hit The Odyssey has grossed over $1.6 billion, sparking new conversations around Greek myths, gods, and heroes. The conversation is now spilling over from cinemas into the rest of pop culture. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is about to air its third season on Disney+. Even the hit book series Dungeon Crawler Carl has its own pantheon of gods with familial backstabbing and mortal manipulation, rooted in Greco-Roman mythology. The timeless stories also come with some of the most memorable objects and characters in fiction. Winged heroes, snakes for hair, war helmets, and horned monsters litter the tales from two millennia ago. Now, they all sound like they’d make great additions to your avatar. It’s no surprise then to see Roblox tapping into the cultural zeitgeist for its latest free items.

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To reward players for purchasing Roblox gift cards, September’s gift card items are all Greek-mythology themed. This month’s bonus items feature The Icarus Wings, Medusa Snakes, Minotaur Head, Helm of Ares and Cap of Hermes. The items are tied to where players purchase their gift cards, with some retailer specific exclusives. Users looking to get the entire set will have to do some store hopping for all their avatar shopping. But there are a few ways for players to get a little extra obby bang for their obol.

How to Get Every Mythological September Gift Card Item

The Icarus Wings are the standard September gift-card reward available through most participating retailers (i.e., Target, Walmart, and GameStop). The item pulls from the story of Icarus, who escaped Crete using wax wings built by his father Daedalus. As the legend goes, the wings melted when Icarus’ hubris made him fly too close to the sun. Players who buy a gift card from Roblox directly will get a little more for their money. In addition to the Icarus Wings, direct purchases include a code for the Medusa Snakes bonus item. Medusa is one of mythology’s most famous monsters. She was a Gorgon with snakes for hair whose gaze could turn anyone to stone. Perseus defeated her using his shield to see the creature’s reflection. He was thinking outside the blocks.

Amazon has three additional rewards tied to qualifying Roblox purchases, and in this case you don’t have to mess with the bull to get the horns. The Minotaur Head is based on the half-man, half-bull creature that stalked the Labyrinth. The last two items invoke the gods themselves with The Helm of Ares and Cap of Hermes. Ares is the God of War and is often depicted wearing a Trojan-style helmet. Hermes is the Messenger of the Gods who wears a helmet and winged sandals. He’s also the god of wealth, luck, and trade, so maybe wearing the helmet will give you enough luck to get over that last obby. The Amazon items are tiered to how much Robux you buy. A $10 card gets players The Cap of Hermes, a $25 card unlocks The Helm of Ares, and a $50 card comes with The Minotaur Head. Purchasing Robux via gift card also gives you 20% more Robux, so thank Hermes for the discount.

Greek Mythology tried to explain how our world came to be in often wrong and hilarious ways. That could also describe how we play Roblox sometimes. With the introduction of these mythic items, the platform is finding yet another way to reintroduce players to the ancient stories. Homer imagined some pretty incredible things, but we doubt he could have ever imagined this.