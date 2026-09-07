5 Reveals to Expect From Nintendo’s Zelda Direct

To the delight of Nintendo fans, not only has Nintendo revealed that there will be a Nintendo Direct on September 9th, but there will also be a special Direct dedicated to The Legend of Zelda the day before, on September 8th. It is intended to celebrate the series 40th anniversary, and will spend 45 minutes highlighting what fans can expect from one of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises. But what to expect from this Direct remains up in the air.

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The most obvious is new information pertaining to the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. But what other video game announcements will be revealed is unclear. Fans can also likely expect a trailer for the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. With The Legend of Zelda’s 40th anniversary almost upon us, these are the five things we expect to see during The Legend of Zelda Direct on September 8th beginning at 10 AM EST.

5) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time amiibo

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With The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake coming this year, it seems almost guaranteed that we can expect amiibo to accompany its launch. The series has seen new amiibo alongside almost every game, and with how beloved The Ocarina of Time is, Nintendo would be foolish not to capitalize on this. Fans already have the one Ocarina of Time amiibo released years ago, but this is an opportunity for new ones.

The most likely candidates for new amiibo are both young and adult Link, Ganondorf, and possibly even Zelda. These would extend the current lineup of amiibo available for the series, and likely provide in-game benefits. Fans would almost certainly not mind some form of amiibo that makes the Water Temple less frustrating, but this is just one possibility of amiibo function in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. But if amiibo launch with the game remains to be seen, though as a Zelda fan and collector, I hope we do get some.

4) The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Online Games

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Nintendo Switch Online is already home to many games from the series, but there are still plenty of games yet to come. The Wii U held an unprecedented number of The Legend of Zelda games, something the Nintendo Switch has yet to match. The Nintendo Switch 2 has the opportunity to expand the available games beyond what is currently available. Current games include The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, A Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening DX, Oracle of Ages, and Oracle of Seasons.

Some of the most notable missing games include The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Phantom Hourglass, Spirit Tracks, and even the multiplayer spin-off games like Four Swords, Four Swords Adventures, and Tri-Force Heroes. With the Nintendo Switch 2’s local multiplayer focus, including the multiplayer games would be a great benefit to its library. But aside from these games, there are two titles fans have been requesting to be added to the Switch for years now, and the 40th anniversary can fix this longtime mistake.

3) The Legend of Zelda Remake Ports

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Two of the most requested games on Nintendo Switch have been the HD remakes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, yet neither have appeared on the console since its 2017 launch. With the 40th anniversary and the Nintendo Switch 2, it seems impossible that Nintendo would continue ignoring the pleas of fans. As someone who has Twilight Princess as their favorite game in the series, this has been my dream since I first bought my Nintendo Switch.

Porting these games over should be a simple affair, and Nintendo does not need to do anything to them since they have already been remade. A shadow drop of these games on the same day as the Direct is the perfect way to hype up The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake without interfering with its release date. If the rumors are true, there should be plenty of time for fans to complete the games ahead of Zelda’s most anticipated release.

2) The Legend of Zelda New Game Title Reveal

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The most exciting prospect is that Nintendo reveals what the next mainline game for The Legend of Zelda. It has been three years since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released, and fans are eager to see what is next. If Nintendo fulfills this expectation, it is highly likely that we will not get anything besides a name reveal and a look at the game’s title, similar to how it handled Tears of the Kingdom. With the Ocarina of Time Remake on the horizon, Nintendo does not want to pull too much attention away from it.

Still, revealing the name of the next game will certainly help the series. Fans are hopeful that Nintendo will return to traditional dungeons rather than Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom’s open-world formula. But aside from this, a new drop would give fans reason to look forward to the future and begin the speculation about what the game will be. Tears of the Kingdom generated so much online conversation and made any new reveal all the more hype.

1) The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Full Reveal

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With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake drawing near, Nintendo will almost certainly give fans an in-depth look at the game. This should include gameplay, a look at the enhanced visuals, quality-of-life features, and so much more. Ocarina of Time is one of the greatest games in history, so it will sell without any help, but fans are incredibly curious to see how Nintendo has brought the game to life on the Nintendo Switch 2.

A full reveal of Ocarina of Time Remake would go beyond the brief teaser we received of Link sleeping in Kokiri Forest and finally give the long-awaited release date. Fans need to see extended gameplay, learn how extensively the original has been rebuilt, and find out when the remake launches. Whatever happens, this is the game with the clearest path to becoming the centerpiece of Nintendo’s Zelda 40th anniversary celebration.