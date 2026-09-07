Xbox Exclusive From 2005 Now Available on PS5 for $5

An original Xbox exclusive from 2005 is now available on PS5 for just $5. The game in question was exclusive to the original Xbox at launch and for the first five years of its existence. In 2010, it shed this exclusivity and came to PC. And then in the 2010s, it came to a myriad of platforms, including debuting on PlayStation platforms with releases on PS3 and PS Vita. Its latest release came in 2022, when it came to Xbox One, as well as PS4. It has never natively come to PS5, but the PS4 version is backward compatible with the PS5. Now, four years later, its price has been dropped to just $5 for both PS4 users and PS5 users.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game, more specifically, is a 2005 action-adventure game from developer Oddworld Inhabitants and publisher EA. In other words, the game is Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, the fourth Oddworld game, a series that debuted back in 1997 as a PS1 exclusive. Over the years, it’s had both PlayStation and Xbox exclusive games, but most seem to associate the series with PlayStation because it started as a PlayStation exclusive and, more recently, has been a timed PS5 exclusive. Whatever the case, many PlayStation fans missed this release back in the day because it didn’t come to a PlayStation platform until six years after its original launch. By then, a new console generation had already begun, and most of everyone moved on. That said, because of this, many PlayStation fans missed what was quietly one of 2005’s best games, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic.

Play video

A Classic That Has Aged Well

At $5, there’s little reason not to add this classic to your PSN library, especially if you have dabbled with and enjoyed the Oddworld series in the past, because this is one of its better games. That said, it is only this price until September 10. After this, the price drop on the PlayStation Store will expire.

In the game, you play as Stranger, a dark and enigmatic bounty hunter on a mission to round up trouble markers and scoundrels in the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos. Why? To earn enough money to pay for the expensive surgery he needs to survive. Increasingly desperate, Stranger turns to the ultimate bounty, which quickly turns out to be more than he expected.

Does it hold up in 2026? Yeah, pretty well. It’s a bit stiff and clunky, as you would expect, and primitive in some ways, but it’s still as novel and interesting as it has ever been, which is why it has a 93 out of 100 on the PlayStation Store with PS4 and PS5 users.

Those on PS5 who do check it out because it is only $5 should expect a runtime of about 10 to 15 hours, though completionists will need more, like 25 hours, with the game. Meanwhile, those after a different type of nostalgia will be happy to know an N64 exclusive is now available on PS5 for $3.