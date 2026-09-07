Final Fantasy 7 Revelation’s FITS System Takes The RPG Elements of the Series to a Whole New Level

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is set to be the biggest game in the FF7 Remake series by a wide margin, expanding combat systems, exploration, and so much more. On top of the familiar gameplay from FF7 Remake and Rebirth, Revelation adds new features like the FITS system, which allows your party members to take one of four classic JRPG “class” roles. With the cast of playable characters bigger than ever before, this diversifies battle to an absurd degree, allowing for incredibly personalized play styles between whatever heroes you choose.

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The FITS system was teased in the first gameplay breakdowns for FF7 Revelation during its reveal, but the September 2026 State of Play had a deeper dive into the game’s combat. On top of players being able to drop into any part of the world they wanted, party mechanics were fully customizable, at least once you reach an early point in your adventure. Given how FITS reworks summons and basic battle techniques, it’s a feature you’re likely to interact with at all times.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Allows Party Members To Gain Specially Assigned “Class” Roles Through The FITS System

Courtesy of Square Enix

FITS is another name for the outfits your party members wear, but these cosmetics come with added effects beyond just new looks. Out of the eight playable characters in FF7 Revelation, each one can be assigned to four different FITS roles, almost acting as classic archetypes from earlier Final Fantasy titles. Among the options available, any party member can become a:

Warrior – Traditional offensive role that boosts damage and acts as the frontline force of your group.

– Traditional offensive role that boosts damage and acts as the frontline force of your group. Knight – Defensive role built on drawing enemy attention and taking hits as a “tank” within your party.

– Defensive role built on drawing enemy attention and taking hits as a “tank” within your party. Black Mage – Magic focused FITS class that is meant for whichever member of your party uses the most Materia.

– Magic focused FITS class that is meant for whichever member of your party uses the most Materia. Summoner – Has abilities tied to Final Fantasy Summon entities, enhancing attacks based on which one is equipped.

Only the Summoner and Knight FITS were shown off specifically at the State of Play, indicating how each role plays somewhat. Vincent was wearing a Summoner FIT, granting him access to Sync attacks with the fire elemental Summon Ifrit. Vincent’s standard attacks reflected the fiery partnership with Ifrit as a Summoner, and the character could use new techniques tied to quickly using the Summon rather than waiting for it to fully charge up. Meanwhile, Cid used the Knight FIT, gaining abilities to increase damage reduction from attacks for both himself and nearby allies.

The depth of FITS hasn’t been fully explored yet, but past Final Fantasy games can give us a clue as to how the Black Mage and Warrior roles will play. When combined with ATB from past FF7 Remake games, as well as Rebirth‘s character synergies, the combat of FF7 Revelation is quite layered. This doesn’t even go into unlockable abilities, unique weapons and gear, or how each system goes up against the massive Weapon enemies in the game.

Multiple Types Of FITS Available Provide Significant Gameplay Changes For Various Characters

Courtesy of Square Enix

What makes FITS so interesting is how no character in FF7 Revelation is restricted to what role they can take on. For example, the defensive Knight makes plenty of sense for tough characters like Barret or Cid, but if you wanted, those figures could also be a Warrior, Black Mage, or Summoner. No character is limited to what roles are being offered, so you can mix and match whatever “class” you want. If you want to have a party of three Black Mage characters, it is just as viable as having a balanced spread of designations.

Every character could also look different within each class, due to their default play style suiting one role more than another. As a hypothetical, you might want to put Cloud in the Warrior role, due to his offensive attacks with his sword. Yet, letting Cloud become a Summoner could create a glass cannon version of the character, rather than a well-rounded fighter that he usually is. This approach may suit players who prefer taking risks, creating a style of play that feels personal to them.

Deeper Party Customization Features Give Players More Ways To Discover Their Preferred Way To Play

Players might be able to spend untold hours experimenting with party comps through the FITS system, creating truly unique groups of their favorite characters to progress the story. Some players may stick with Cloud, Barret, and Tifa, while others might have unorthodox groups with Red XIII, Vincent, and Cait Sith if they want. FITS deepens just how diverse a party can be, with even the same character combinations between two players likely being different depending on what FITS they’re wearing.

With character choices also helping to determine the direction and outcomes of various quests, players will have a tough time putting together a party in this game. This may be the best fact about the finale to the FF7 Remake series, as it finally captures the same feeling of the original title’s stellar endgame. FITS makes Final Fantasy 7 Revelation honor the series’ past, while celebrating what has caused the remakes to be so successful through a new, exciting innovation.