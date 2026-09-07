Capcom Plans to Revive Dormant Franchises After Massive Sales for Revival of Iconic Series Missing for 20 Years

It looks like Capcom is planning to revisit many of it’s classic franchises after a stellar showing of one revival. This year alone, the Japanese developer has released four new titles: Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. All of them have seen droves of praise, with many being highly considered for Game of the Year contention.

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Still, while Resident Evil (which may be getting DLC soon) and Monster Hunter are established and Pragmata is a new IP, it’s Onimusha that’s in the spotlight. The samurai-action franchise hasn’t seen a new entry in 20 years, last releasing a new title back in 2006 with Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. Now, with the returning giant back in the limelight, it seems Capcom is looking towards bringing back some of the franchises that once filled their catalogs in the past.

Capcom Interested in Reviving Older Franchises Thanks to Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s Milestone Sales

The news comes from a press release from Capcom itself regarding Onimusha: Way of the Sword. In it, the company celebrates that the title reached one million units sold solely on launch day. This monumental feat catapulted the once-dormant series to 10 million units over the entirety of the franchise. Given Way of the Sword‘s reception from critics and fans, it may spell good news for more titles in the Onimusha series.

Coincidentally, the success of revitalizing an older series like Onimusha has led Capcom to start looking into dormant franchises to bring back. The statement can be found below:

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further maximize corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, including this title.”

Of course, it’s too soon to say what series Capcom may be looking to bring back; though, recent rumors have suggested a Dino: Crisis remake could be inbound soon. However, there are dozens of amazing choices that would be perfect to bring to a newer audience. Right off the bat, franchises like Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, and Dead Rising still have many fans and name notoriety, so new titles in those would most certainly be welcomed.

Furthermore, it would be great to see some deep cuts get a modern title. Series like Dino Crisis, Breath of Fire, and Power Stone haven’t had new entries in years, some even decades. It’s clear that, with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the charm can be kept while revitalizing the gameplay to modern standards. Plus, with the streak Capcom is on at the moment, there’s no better time to bring the classics back than when all eyes are on the company and its releases.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.