Netflix's 'The Witcher' Fans Can't Stop Comparing Henry Cavill Reveal to ‘Mortal Kombat’s’ Raiden

By ComicBook.com Staff

Earlier today, Netflix released a small teaser giving us a first look at Henry Cavill portraying Geralt of Rivia in their forthcoming series for The Witcher. And while a lot of fans have been swooning over his appearance, others have been quick to critique it -- and have even compared him to other popular figures, including Legolas from The Lord of the Rings.

But one reference that keeps coming up in the discussion is Mortal Kombat, and Christopher Lambert's portrayal of the thunder god Raiden. In the film version, Lambert doesn't walk around that often in his traditional hat, instead letting his gray locks flow freely. And it definitely has a comparative look to Cavill's long-haired Geralt. Check out the photo below.

And apparently we're not the only ones thinking this way. Several folks have taken to social media to sound off on the comparison.

Of course, I couldn't help but join in the fun, just because.

Needless to say, the jokes just keep on coming. But keep in mind that we've only seen a glimpse of what Cavill is going to do with the character. And who knows, that facial hair might just kick into overdrive.

In the meantime, if you're feeling nostalgic, the original Mortal Kombat film is well worth a look. And yes, Lambert is great in the role. Savor the montage below!

The Witcher is set to debut on Netflix, but doesn't have a release date. We're estimating maybe late 2019.

