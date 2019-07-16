Netflix Reveals First Look at The Witcher’s Roach

Netflix has shown off the appearances of various characters from The Witcher in the past, and on Tuesday, it revealed what another memorable character will look like. Sharing an image through one of the streaming platform’s social media accounts, it revealed a first look at Roach, the horse companion that accompanies Geralt on his journeys. Roach is found in both the games and the novels, so the trusty steed has built up quite a reputation among both communities.

The first look at Roach can be seen below courtesy of Netflix. The tweet acknowledged that it’s a reveal fans have been asking for since we first started seeing what Geralt and the others would look like. On Roach’s back, we see Henry Cavill as Geralt, a character that’s already been featured prominently in the past.

This latest image that’s the first one of Roach follows a reveal of several other characters from the start of the month. Netflix released pictures of Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, all of which can be seen here. Those images were met with mostly positive responses, though there were still of course some mixed takes on them from people who had their own visions of the characters whether those came from the games or the novels.

One of the questions that did arise from these first images though was from those wondering why Geralt only carried one sword. The Witcher had two swords holstered on his back in the games, one of them silver and the other steel for use against different types of enemies. He’s only got the one in those images, but there’s a good explanation for that which makes sense seeing how the TV series is pulling from the books and not the games. Regardless of how Geralt gets his second sword in the show, it’s likely that we’ll eventually see it stored on Roach until Geralt has need of it.

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release on the streaming platform in 2019.