The Witcher Would Have Been Better if Geralt Had OwlKitty As a Companion

Netflix’s The Witcher just might be one of the biggest success stories in the history of the streaming platform. The adventures of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier have clearly connected with audiences over the last few months, but it’s clear that Geralt has been in desperate need of yet another traveling companion: a black cat named OwlKitty. A new video re-imagines several key scenes from the streaming series with the internet sensation hanging out with Geralt, as both a playful friend, and a fierce ally. The whole thing is rather ridiculous, but it should delight both fans of The Witcher and cats in general!

What’s really impressive about the video is just how well the creators have spliced the footage together. While the account is known for adding OwlKitty to existing footage, typically, it’s through films such as Ghost, Big, Paranormal Activity, and more. There has even been a video featuring OwlKitty as a new fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! However, given the number of episodes of The Witcher, it’s certainly a bit more impressive. The creators likely had to go through a lot of footage to find sequences that would line-up well with the cat’s actions. The results are definitely worth it, however!

While fans of The Witcher are no doubt excited to check out the show’s second season, COVID-19 has put production of the series on hold. However, given the fact that people around the globe are currently self-isolating, it seems like a safe bet that many new people are being introduced to the series, as viewers binge shows from the safety of their homes.

In The Witcher, the invasion of the Kingdom of Cintra by the Empire of Nilfgaard alters the course of Geralt’s life. After escaping the invasion, Cintra’s princess Ciri comes under the care of Geralt, and the two find themselves accompanied by the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt’s former lover. The relationship that forms between these three characters forms the crux of the series’ narrative, but it would certainly have made things a bit more interesting if there was also an adorable kitty bouncing around!

