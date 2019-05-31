The Witcher’s Henry Cavill May Have Just Revealed First Look At Roach

Netflix’s anticipated The Witcher series just wrapped on its first season, and as the cast and crew leave their set behind star Henry Cavill might’ve just given fans their first look at Geralt’s loyal companion Roach. Fans who played the games from CD Projekt Red know Roach as Geralt’s trusty horse who would gallop into danger without a second thought (though he will run off to safety if Geralt’s got it covered), and Cavill might have given fans a glimpse at the Roach we’ll see in the show after one last ride before leaving Hungary.

First Cavill took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself next to a gorgeous horse named Hector, adding the caption “Genuinely love this horse #Hector”. It was here where fans thought this could be Roach from the upcoming series, but Cavill didn’t say anything specific, so we still weren’t sure. Fans in the comments immediately mentioned Roach, however, and that only continued after his second post.

The second post features a video of him riding Hector in a giant field, and it included the caption “Perfect day out with Laszlo, Hector (my horse) and Pablo (Laszlo’s horse) today. A great way to say goodbye to Hungary. #Friesian #Hungary”

View this post on Instagram Genuinely love this horse #Hector A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on May 31, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

That “saying goodbye to Hungary” part pretty much means this is Roach, as Netflix‘s Witcher series has been shooting in Hungary, and since it just wrapped, Cavill is probably headed out to work on another project. The other horse, Pablo, is also listed as Lazlo’s horse, who is played by Maciej Musial in the show. So, it would seem that Hector is, in fact, Roach, and we can’t wait to see the two of them onscreen when the show launches.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Geralt), Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Maciej Musial (Sir Lazlo), Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Millie Brady (Princess Renfri), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), and Tom Canton (Filavandrel).

The Witcher currently has no release date but is expected later this year.