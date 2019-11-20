Netflix’s The Witcher Releases New Poster

The march towards season one of Netflix’s The Witcher continues, and as the release date gets closer we’re getting more and more new details and art from the anticpated series debut. Now Netflix has blessed us with a new poster featuring the stars of the show, with Henry Cavill‘s Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and Freya Allan’s Ciri taking the spotlight. As snow falls a map can be seen in the background charting locations from the world, and the logo is placed near the bottom center. In addition to the imagery, the show’s tagline is displayed below, which says “the worst monsters are the ones we create”, and you can check out the poster below.

The new poster was released on social media with a tongue in cheek caption, which refers to not only Geralt’s horse Roach but also the lovable bard Dandelion, who goes by his original polish name Jaskier in the show. You can check out the full caption and poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Try as they might to stray from the course,

they can’t escape destiny; it’s such a great force.

That’s not a spoiler, it’s straight from the source!

Also not pictured, the bard and a horse.”

Try as they might to stray from the course,

they can’t escape destiny; it’s such a great force.

That’s not a spoiler, it’s straight from the source!

Also not pictured, the bard and a horse. pic.twitter.com/4TlOJdZIhp — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 20, 2019

Every time we see this cast together, the more we like it, and we can’t wait until we finally get to see all of them in action. You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!