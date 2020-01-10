Netflix Viewers Respond to The Witcher Season 2 Renewal With Reminders About Other Cancelled Shows

Netflix has already confidently renewed The Witcher for a second season, a decision which was made before the show even released. This has been welcome news for anyone who was already sold on the show or enjoyed the first season as many viewers did, but it’s become a sore point for other Netflix users who wanted to see their own favorites renewed. Netflix recently reminded its followers about The Witcher’s renewal and was met with a deluge of responses pertaining to other cancelled shows.

The decision to renew the show was made back in November, for those who may have missed the initial announcement. If you also caught the news about Netflix’s Anne With an E not being renewed for a fourth season, the replies to the tweet below will make much more sense. Anne With an E viewers didn’t take kindly to the fact that their show was cancelled while The Witcher was renewed so quickly.

REMINDER: The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2 — Netflix US (@netflix) January 10, 2020

Ryan Reynolds was among many others who wanted Anne With an E to be renewed and commented on the cancellation which was particularly funny since Netflix’s tweet was promoting his 6 Underground project. You’ll see many other calls for the show’s renewal below amid the replies to Netflix’s latest reminder.

There’s no release date for the second season of The Witcher nor is there any news on hope of Anne With an E being renewed at some point.

That’s Great, but ….

That’s great news, but Anne with an E is more popular than the Witcher and yet it hasn’t been renewed yet… So why should we get invested in one of your shows if you don’t treat your subscribers and fans with respect and don’t listen to them? #renewannewithane — Jade – #renewannewithane (@marajademaster) January 10, 2020

Big Want

Just a Reminder

REMINDER: You still need to RENEW Anne With An E pic.twitter.com/Oaj6spgs9X — Sarah | Watch Anne With An E on Netflix now! (@JacksJustRight) January 10, 2020

Maybe Another Show Should Be Renewed?

hmmmmmmmmm

renew another show too perhaps??? pic.twitter.com/9jzBTXFg4j — charlotte | kindred.aedits (@AeditsKindred) January 10, 2020

More of Anne and Gilbert

What about Anne with ane E? Would love to have a season 4! We want to see more of Anne & Gilbert, and the other beautiful characters! Please ? 🙏🙏🙏 #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/u41H7sstAI — Jane E (@JaneAnne_E) January 10, 2020

Just a Suggestion

I will check it out bc henry cavill is cute, but…. you should reconsider renewing Anne with an E… just a suggestion, i’m not telling you what to do !#renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/NHSYvHIKuY — neena | AWAE spoilers (@abelunsolved) January 10, 2020

If Ryan Reynolds Says So …

Cowards!

RENEW ANNE WITH AN E YOU COWARDS — Lena | save awae (@urblythe_) January 10, 2020

Let’s Wait Until It’s Closer …

REMINDER: STOP TELLING US SINCE IT DOESN’T COME OUT FOR ANOTHER YEAR — Jeanie Lindsay (@jeanjeanielindz) January 10, 2020

Why Get Invested?