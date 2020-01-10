Gaming

Netflix Viewers Respond to The Witcher Season 2 Renewal With Reminders About Other Cancelled Shows

Netflix has already confidently renewed The Witcher for a second season, a decision which was made […]

By

Netflix has already confidently renewed The Witcher for a second season, a decision which was made before the show even released. This has been welcome news for anyone who was already sold on the show or enjoyed the first season as many viewers did, but it’s become a sore point for other Netflix users who wanted to see their own favorites renewed. Netflix recently reminded its followers about The Witcher’s renewal and was met with a deluge of responses pertaining to other cancelled shows.

The decision to renew the show was made back in November, for those who may have missed the initial announcement. If you also caught the news about Netflix’s Anne With an E not being renewed for a fourth season, the replies to the tweet below will make much more sense. Anne With an E viewers didn’t take kindly to the fact that their show was cancelled while The Witcher was renewed so quickly.

Ryan Reynolds was among many others who wanted Anne With an E to be renewed and commented on the cancellation which was particularly funny since Netflix’s tweet was promoting his 6 Underground project. You’ll see many other calls for the show’s renewal below amid the replies to Netflix’s latest reminder.

There’s no release date for the second season of The Witcher nor is there any news on hope of Anne With an E being renewed at some point.

