Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner and EP Break Down Witcher Elixirs

Netflix’s The Witcher will bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s world to life on the small screen very soon, and during the first season, fans will see several trademarks of Geralt’s arsenal, including signs, his two swords, and more. That will include his use of tonics and elixirs, something fans of the books and games know are immensely crucial to making it out of a monster encounter alive. During a recent breakdown of the initial trailer, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and executive producer Tomek Baginski brought up Geralt’s use of elixirs and broke down why he takes them and the effect they can have on him in the show.

“Witcher elixirs are a very important part of being a Witcher,” Baginski said. “They are basically poisons, but for Witchers, they are actually like enhancers. For Geralt, to enhance his abilities as a warrior. The elixirs make him faster, stronger, and help him see in the dark.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hissrich also brought up the physical change those elixirs cause, adding “And he actually undergoes a physical transformation as well.”

You can see that reflected in the trailer, as his eyes go black and the veins around his eyes also get darker. That physical toll is one reason why people are scared or apprehensive around Witchers, with Baginski adding “Most people will consider him a monster.”

You can check out the full video right here, and the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher can be found below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!