Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals New Images of Yennefer

Netflix shared some new images this week from The Witcher, it’s upcoming series based on the books that’ll include the series’ most memorable characters like Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. These new images shared on Tuesday focus on the last of those four characters to show off different glimpses of the sorceress Yennefer who’s as much of a staple character as Geralt himself. Netflix shared these new images through its social media accounts in what’ll hopefully be a continued trend until the show releases.

Three images in total were shared this week with each of them seen below to show off Yennefer in different situations around the world of The Witcher. We see her at rest and in an apparent conflict but always looking like the Yennefer people saw from the games and visualized from the novels.

Amid the comments from people who saw the new look at Yennefer and voiced their approval, some people also noticed that her eyes look a bit different in collection of images. She had violet-colored eyes in previous looks at the character that we’ve seen before which has led to speculations that her character may have different colored eyes when she’s using magic.

Played by Anya Chalotra, Yennefer is a character we’ve seen featured several times before in images and trailers for The Witcher. The trailer at the top features her and Henry Cavill’s Geralt numerous times alongside Freya Allan’s Ciri, and you can definitely see her violet eyes at the start of the video.

Netflix’s release of The Witcher is just around a month away now, so it won’t be long before we see more of Yennefer even if this is the last preview of the character shared until then. The entire first season will release through Netflix on December 20th, and while there haven’t been any official announcements made yet pertaining to the future of the show, The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said there are already seven seasons mapped out.