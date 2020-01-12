The Witcher Showrunner Addresses Netflix Binge Model and How That Changes Her Approach

How do you deal with the way folks binge series on streaming services like Netflix? Not to mention the fact that Netflix regularly drops whole seasons at a time. This is one of those eternal struggles creative seem to combat in different ways now that Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and more are all creating their own content. For the showrunner of Netflix’s The Witcher, Lauren S. Hissrich, a big part of that appears to be a significant shift in something relatively simple.

“For all of television, you have to think macro and micro,” Hissrich told Collider when asked about story arcs in an interview published late last year. “So, for instance, I’m creating for Netflix, where there is a binge model that you have to consider. There will be people who sit down and watch eight hours of this, in a row. I couldn’t do that. That’s not how I watch television, but I need to keep them in mind, which means that I can’t constantly be repeating things ’cause that would be really boring for them. I have to trust that the audience is on that journey.”

“But I also have to know that people will just maybe sit down and watch one episode, and then go have their Christmas or their holidays, and come back two weeks later and watch the next episode,” she continued. “Each episode needs to feel close-ended and satisfying, in and of itself, but it also needs to be a building block for something much bigger. And then, a season has to feel satisfying, in and of itself, and be a building block for something bigger than itself. To me, that’s the chemistry of all television. I’ve only written hour-long television, so this is what I love doing.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.