The Witcher: Blood Origin Wraps Filming

Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming six-part limited prequel series set hundreds of years before The Witcher, has apparently wrapped filming. The announcement was made by The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan de Barra, sharing a photo of both the first and last slate for it. There’s still no telling just how much work needs to be done on the show, however, given that so much post-production work is involved with Netflix’s big fantasy franchise, but today marks a major milestone towards completion.

You can check out de Barra’s announcement for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/declandebarra/status/1462487699638697988

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The six-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not yet have a definitive release date attached to it. The cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Declan de Barra is the showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about The Witcher: Blood Origin so far? Are you excited to learn that it has wrapped filming?