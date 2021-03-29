The Witcher: Blood Origin Showrunner Shows Off Scripts

✖

It would appear that things are in full swing for Netflix's The Witcher prequel limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin with several casting announcements this year, and now The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner and executive producer Declan de Barra has shared what appears to be the completed scripts for the six-part live-action limited series.

For what it's worth, de Barra seems to have done his absolute best to prevent any sort of spoilers from coming out with the photo. None of the titles are visible, and it would appear that the pre-production drafts are from late February. That said, what he shared with the photo on Twitter might be of interest to get an idea of what the pacing of the show will be like.

1 for sorrow, 2 for joy, 3 for vengeance, 4 to die, 5 for flame, 6 for a world untold, never the same again... #thewitcherbloodorigins pic.twitter.com/jThbW9CKHf — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) March 28, 2021

"As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin," de Barra said when the prequel was first announced. "A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

"I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher."

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

As noted above, for The Witcher: Blood Origin, Declan de Barra will be showrunner and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

