Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Series Casts Triss Merigold

Netflix’s The Witcher series just added some new members to the cast, including one name fans of the franchise will very much recognize in Triss Merigold.

Netflix announced that it has cast Hollyoaks actress Anna Shaffer in the role of Triss, an ally of Geralt’s (played by Henry Cavill) as well as an off and again love interest. The series also cast Eamon Farren as Cahir (Twin Peaks: The Return), Joey Batey as Jaskler (Knightfall), Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor (House of Cards), Royce Pierreson as Istredd (Wanderlust), Maciej Musiat as Sir Lazlo, and Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara (Hunter Street) (via TV Line).

The new cast joins Freya Allen (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Henry Cavill as Geralt, who will also be big players int eh series. Netflix released a small teaser of Cavill’s Geralt today, and the internet has several opinions about we’re sure.

The series is being helmed by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who is pulling a cast from all over the world for this anticipated production. In doing so the cast is reading all new scenes from the project as opposed to excerpts from the script, so that way if any do get out in the open nothing gets spoiled from the series.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions. However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” she began, “the writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

“Which means if you start seeing Witcher scenes floating around the internet in the coming weeks — yes, they’re probably real! But no, they won’t give anything away as to the stories we’re telling, or the ways we’re telling them. You’re safe. For now. And hells yes, his name is Jaskier.”

The Witcher Synopsis reads “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

The Witcher is set to hit Netflix in 2019.