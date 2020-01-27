The Witcher Showrunner Talks Improv and Chemistry Between Geralt and Jaskier

Now that the first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher has come out, and been out for a bit, folks everywhere have been able to experience the world of author Andrzej Sapkowski. As with all adaptations, there’s certain changes that have been made, but the core of the various characters remains intact regardless. And that includes the delightful relationship between the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), and it’s honestly made all the more amazing thanks to the skill and chemistry of the actors involved — which, according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, was a totally natural thing.

“There were no challenges about bringing that to life,” Hissrich says when asked about whether there were any challenges involved in bringing the duo to screen. “That relationship is so pure. We wrote it on screen, and then Henry and Joey have a great relationship, and there is plenty of ad-libbing happening in those scenes. Their energy just plays so well off each other, and their chemistry is really great.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the things that I love about writing the two of them is that […] Jaskier believes that Geralt is his best friend, and they were meant to meet, and he can use Geralt for story purposes for his songs, but he also very much believes that this is now his best friend,” Hissrich adds. “And Geralt is like, ‘Hell no,’ because that’s how Geralt deals with things in life. He doesn’t want to admit that he needs connection.”

“And what I think is great through these two seeing their relationship play out over over the season is that you do start to see where Geralt needs Jaskier and wants Jaskier,” she says. “And their friendship is, I think, one of the funniest, most heartwarming parts of the entire season.”

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? How did you find the chemistry between Joey Batey‘s Jaskier and Henry Cavill’s Geralt? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.