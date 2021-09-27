The Witcher Showrunner Responds to Kids and Family Show Criticisms

In case you somehow missed it, one of the more peculiar announcements during Netflix’s recent TUDUM event was “a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher.” That’s a direct quote from the announcement. The Witcher franchise in general and Netflix’s The Witcher series thus far are not exactly standard fare for kids what with the graphic violence, dark themes, and so on, so it’s hard to imagine what a series aimed at younger audiences might look like. But The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently responded to criticisms of the announcement with a solid argument.

“I agree, The Witcher is a dark, mature universe. I’d go further. It’s controversial. Political. A microcosm of humanity, for all its goodness and evil,” Hissrich shared over on Twitter earlier today in response to criticism of the new series. “But I believe — STRONGLY believe — that the moral dilemmas and ethical grayness that adults love in this universe — can be extrapolated to stories that kids in this chaotic world desperately need, and could benefit from.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/witchernetflix/status/1441842621786181638

Hissrich goes on in the Twitter thread to talk about her own experience with her kids, both of whom are too young for the main show’s content. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t parts of that world that wouldn’t be appropriate, according to her. “If I can sit with them and watch a version they love, one they can laugh at, one they feel ‘gets them’ and their small but meaningful place in the world,” Hissrich writes, “but that can also serve as a foundation from which to talk about big topics, racism, sexism, what it means to be a monster? And how we can fight back against those bleak black holes of humanity, so everyone knows there’s a place for them? Then I’m in.”

Notably, Netflix recently announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as the aforementioned show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix’s The Witcher? What do you think about the announcement of a new “Kids and Family series” set in the world of The Witcher? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!