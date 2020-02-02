The Witcher Cast Addresses the Show’s Hard-to-Pronounce Names

Here’s the thing about adaptations of books to the screen, big or small: names are hard. Even if they are spelled a certain way, there is practically no telling how you are supposed to say any given name without someone arbitrarily deciding, “you say it like this not that.” When it comes to Netflix’s The Witcher, thankfully there are the video games to fall back on, but given that it is not technically based on said video games, everything was still a bit up for grabs. And the cast knows it incredibly well.

Minor spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, cast members Freya Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) both recalled the difficulties of getting everyone on the same page in terms of names. Turns out, there were a lot of different names to remember, and not everyone remembered them the exact same way.

“Oh my goodness, we had so many different versions of the names,” Chalotra said.

“That is true; that was a problem,” Allan said. “I think Ciri was probably the easiest, but like people really struggled. It’s like, it’s ‘Geralt,’ it’s not ‘Gerald’ or ‘Jeralt.’”

“Everyone puts a D on the end,” Chalotra added. And then went into the various pronunciations of Calanthe, Jaskier, and more. Basically, someone’s job had to have been keeping all of that consistent, and we do not envy them in the slightest.

