The Witcher Showrunner Teases New Characters in Season 2

Netflix’s The Witcher is absolutely stuffed with interesting characters, some of which are better explored than others. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are obviously the stars of the show, but there are loads of secondary and tertiary characters that are important as well. And it sounds like Season 2 is going to introduce even more of them, according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich.

Minor spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

Hissrich teased the addition of “a whole new set of fun characters” while addressing a larger question during her recent Reddit AMA about the decision to immediately start with a more serialized take in The Witcher rather than the episodic format of the short stories. The short version is exactly as she’s explained multiple times before: she didn’t want to totally shift the whole show later by delaying the introductions of Yennefer and Ciri.

“Yes, you can always introduce more characters as you go along in a show,” Hissrich wrote. “We’ll be doing that as well — there’s a whole new set of fun characters coming in S2. But it was important to me that from the very beginning, the audience know that this story is about Geralt, yes, but it’s also about Yennefer and about Ciri and — most importantly — about what happens when they find each other and become a family.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.