Netflix’s The Witcher Started With a Long, Physical Letter

Now that Netflix’s The Witcher is out, fans are clamoring for more and more information about the show, its production, the source material, and more. The Netflix series is based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, and while the show’s success might seem obvious now, that wasn’t always the case. According to a new behind-the-scenes podcast from Netflix, executive producer Tomek Bagiński revealed that the whole thing kicked off — at least initially — from an extremely long letter to the author

“I just wrote him a letter, a very, very long letter,” Bagiński states. “Like, I think it was like 20 pages, or 25. I actually like printed it out as like a little document, because I thought that maybe this is the way how to approach a writer, right? To write something.”

Bagiński basically laid out the process of what it might be like to pitch and produce and developer a series based on the books, and the trials and tribulations of all that. Sapkowski’s initial response? According to Bagiński, it was brief: “Hm, it’s interesting.” But eventually Sapkowski was convinced, Bagiński pitched it to Netflix, and ultimately the streaming service picked the series up with Lauren S. Hissrich as showrunner.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.