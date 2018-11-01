Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’: First Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt

Now that Netflix’s The Witcher series has started production, it’s time for the cast of the highly anticipated new adaptation to get cozy with their characters. A brand-new teaser trailer features Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill taking on the role of protagonist Geralt of Rivia, and it’s a lot to take in.

Though we’ve known about Cavill’s casting as the protagonist for some time now, this is the first time we’ve seen Cavill in action apart from numerous fan-art renditions of the popular character. It’s important to remember that the upcoming series will be based off of the novels, not the games, where Geralt is beardless. Still, he looks a little more Lord of the Rings, less The Witcher in this small promo. Hopefully we will get to see more of the character in a full trailer soon in order to learn more about how the actor transformed into the White Wolf.

With the casting having been revealed just last month, it’s exciting to see how the beloved Witcher franchise translates into a Netflix series. With CD Projekt RED’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels having seen so much success, many are hoping that the same magic can be captured in the upcoming series.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the upcoming series, you can check out our further coverage right here.

Thoughts on Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia so far? Do you think he looks the part, or can you still not see him as the mighty witcher? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us how you think the Man of Steel star will take to his new role when the new Netflix series premieres next year.